Tennessee-Purdue: Game balls
Tennessee (7-6, 4-4 SEC) lost to Purdue (9-4, 6-3 Big Ten), 48-45 in overtime, in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.
Following the Tennessee-Purdue game, Vols Wire issues game balls for top performers on offense, defense and special teams.
Offense: Hendon Hooker
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
26-of-41 passing, 378 passing yards, five touchdowns
18 rushing attempts, 56 rushing yards
NEXT: Game balls for Tennessee against Purdue (defense)
Defense: Jeremy Banks
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
20 tackles, one sack, 2.5 tackles for a loss, two pass breakups
NEXT: Game balls for Tennessee against Purdue (special teams)
Special teams: Velus Jones Jr.
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Five kickoff returns, 140 kickoff return yards