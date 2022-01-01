Tennessee-Purdue: Game balls

Dan Harralson
Tennessee (7-6, 4-4 SEC) lost to Purdue (9-4, 6-3 Big Ten), 48-45 in overtime, in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

Following the Tennessee-Purdue game, Vols Wire issues game balls for top performers on offense, defense and special teams.

Offense: Hendon Hooker

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  • 26-of-41 passing, 378 passing yards, five touchdowns

  • 18 rushing attempts, 56 rushing yards

Defense: Jeremy Banks

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  • 20 tackles, one sack, 2.5 tackles for a loss, two pass breakups

Special teams: Velus Jones Jr.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  • Five kickoff returns, 140 kickoff return yards

