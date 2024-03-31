Tennessee, Purdue have Final Four within grasp but for loser, March misery only grows | Estes

DETROIT — Neither is satisfied here. Much as they’ve already done, it’s only about more. Has been that way all season. All the wins and success were only a precursor to Sunday, a game destined to define two wonderful teams and seasons, immortalizing one journey as special.

And the other? Very good, but . . . again . . . not quite special. Not when it really mattered.

Purdue knows that glum feeling in March. After that, it's Tennessee. They are atop college basketball's list of highly respected programs and coaches known for consistent regular-season excellence — and notorious for disappointing in the NCAA Tournament.

Fate has paired these two in an Elite Eight matchup of a No. 1 and No. 2 seed that seems both fascinating and cruel. Someone will have to lose, thus inviting tired narratives into a place they don’t belong, because both sides have played well enough to reach the cusp of a Final Four.

But someone is going to have to win, too.

Between Tennessee coach Rick Barnes and Purdue’s Matt Painter, one is bound for the 2024 Final Four. It’d be the first for Painter, meaning he’d no longer be college basketball’s best coach to never get there. If it’s Barnes, it’d be a first for Tennessee basketball, meaning the Vols would no longer carry the stigma of being one of the sport’s best programs to never play in a Final Four.

How bad does Barnes want it for his Vols? Slept about two hours Friday night. After a late-night Sweet 16 win over Creighton, he went to bed around 3 a.m. and woke up at 5 a.m., he said.

"Just thinking,” Barnes said. “I think that's probably true of most coaches when you're at this time of year. . . . Years ago, I know I didn't enjoy it as much. Wanting to keep going further and further, and with that, maybe in some ways put more pressure on guys than maybe you should have. I do know this: It's a players' game. I know that we're at this point. We have done a lot.”

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes during a practice ahead of the team's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game against Creighton on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

In reaching the Elite Eight for the first time under Barnes, Tennessee (27-8) has been challenged, but not like the Vols figure to be against Purdue (32-4).

The Boilermakers, who beat the Vols 71-67 on a neutral court in Hawaii back in November, arrived in this tournament with a scowl. They've meant business. Three rounds, three double-digit victories, with Grambling (78-50), Utah State (106-67) and Gonzaga (80-68) failing to apply pressure — just to find out if they’d crack.

Purdue shot a sizzling 53.6% in the three victories and outrebounded opponents by more than 18 a game, led by averages of 26.7 points and 16.3 boards for college’s most unstoppable player, 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey. Good luck, Vols or anyone, with Edey.

“He’s the first and only person I’ve played that’s 7-4,” said UT’s Jonas Aidoo, who is 6-11. “I mean, he’s way bigger than me, way stronger than me. . . . Regardless, we’ve got to stay physical. If we foul, we foul. We’ve got to make it a hard foul, make sure he doesn’t get and-1's so they can get momentum going.”

Watching Edey and these Boilermakers has almost made you forget how famously they have cracked under pressure in the tournament.

Mar 29, 2024; Detroit, MN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter reacts in the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Seven current Purdue players were on last season’s team that lost as a No. 1 seed to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson. In 2022, the Boilermakers lost as a No. 3 seed in the Sweet 16 to No. 15 Saint Peter’s. In 2021, they lost as a No. 4 seed in the first round to No. 13 North Texas.

The Vols have endured some March misery under Barnes, but not to that extent.

“We've had some disappointing losses in the NCAA tournament,” Painter said Saturday, “and you want to rectify that. You use that as motivation, and I think we've done that. . . . We've been undefeated nonconference for three straight years with one of the best schedules in the country. We've won our league by three games in back-to-back years. For the people that compete and the players and the coaches, those things do matter. But the No. 1 thing is how you play in the tournament.

“We've played well so far, but hopefully, this is just a start for us.”

That makes two of them, both sides hoping the same.

After Sunday, it’ll be only one.

"You just want to get the program, the university, everybody over that hump," Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer said. “That's what we want to do and what we're going to work hard as hell to do on Sunday.”

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) @Gentry_Estes.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee basketball: Purdue, Zach Edey in path of first Final Four