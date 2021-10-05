Tennessee projected to play UCF in new Protective Stadium

Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 SEC) won its first Southeastern Conference game in Week 5 at Missouri.

The Vols now have victories against Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech and Missouri, while suffering defeats to Pittsburgh and Florida.

Following Week 5 games, College Football News released bowl projections.

The Vols are projected to play UCF in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Protective Stadium opened Saturday with UAB and Liberty being the first game played in the venue located in Birmingham, Alabama.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule