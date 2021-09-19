Tennessee projected for Florida bowl against ACC opponent

Tennessee (2-1) defeated Tennessee Tech (0-3), 56-0, in Week 3 at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols will kick off Southeastern Conference play at No. 12 Florida (2-1) Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and ESPN will televise the matchup.

Following Week 3 games, College Football News released its bowl projections. Tennessee is projected to play Virginia Tech in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 31 in Jacksonville, Florida.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule