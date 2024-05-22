Tennessee players to compete in 2024 Cape Cod Baseball League

The 2024 Cape Cod Baseball League will begin June 15.

Founded in 1885, the Cape Cod Baseball League is a collegiate summer league located on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. Ten teams compete in the Cape Cod Baseball League, divided into East and West divisions.

In 1985, the Cape Cod Baseball League became the first collegiate summer league to use wood bats.

Three Tennessee baseball players are listed on roster for the upcoming 2024 season.

Pitcher Nate Snead and catcher Cannon Peebles are on roster for the Cotuit Kettleers, while pitcher Matthew Dallas is with the Falmouth Commodores.

READ: One interesting fact about every 2024 Tennessee baseball player

Matthew Dallas. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Nate Snead. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire