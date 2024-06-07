Tennessee to play home-and-home series against Louisville

Tennessee announced an agreement for a home-and-home basketball series with Louisville.

The Vols and Cardinals will play on Nov. 9 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Tennessee will host Louisville on Dec. 6, 2025 at Food City Center. The schools are approximately 250 miles apart and have played 20 times. the Cardinals are 12-8 against Tennessee.

The Vols are 5-5 in games played at Louisville and are 1-5 in Knoxville. The teams have played four times on a neutral-site games.

In the last five meetings, at least one team was ranked in the top 15.

Tennessee and Louisville last played on Nov. 21, 2018 in the NIT Season Tip-off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Tennessee defeated the Cardinals, 92-81.

Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey is entering his first season with the Cardinals. He previously served as head coach at College of Charleston.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire