Tennessee places first in combined attendance

Tennessee posted the highest overall attendance of any school in the country for the 2023-24 season across football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.

A total of 1,161,218 fans attended 38 events for the three sports in Knoxville. The Vols and Lady Vols outdrew LSU by more than 96,000 fans. The Tigers had 44 home events in the three sports.

South Carolina was the only other school to have one million in attendance for the three sports. The Gamecocks had 41 home events.

“The unwavering support of our fans is what makes Knoxville America’s college sports city and gives us the best fan base in all our sports,” Tennessee vice chancellor and director of athletics Danny White said. “We appreciate our fans’ passion and dedication, which powers our student-athletes to achieve their goals an d turns every home game into a truly unforgettable experience.”

Tennessee was the only school to place top 10 for attendance in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.

