Tennessee-Pittsburgh score predictions

Tennessee (1-0) will host Pittsburgh (1-0) in Week 2 for the Johnny Majors Classic at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols defeated Bowling Green, 38-6, in Week 1. Pittsburgh enters the contest following a 51-7 victory against UMass.

Ahead of the Week 2 matchup, Vols Wire predicts scores for the Tennessee-Pittsburgh game.

Dan Harralson — Vols Wire — Tennessee 30, Pittsburgh 20

Ken Lay — Vols Wire — Pittsburgh 38, Tennessee 35

Never miss a game this season with our College Wire downloadable 2021 Tennessee Volunteers football schedule. Use as wallpaper for your lock screen on your smartphone.

Also, share it with friends and let them have the schedule with them at all times too!

Download the 2021 Volunteers football schedule here