Tennessee at Pittsburgh prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 19

Tennessee at Pittsburgh How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 19

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Tennessee (9-4), Pittsburgh (6-6-1)

Tennessee at Pittsburgh Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

The Tennessee run defense should load up against Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh ground game, and good things aren’t happening when Ben Roethlisberger has to come through.

The Titans have struggled offensively, but they were able to hold the great New England running game in check with just over 100 yards – it was the only time in the last eight games the D allowed over 100.

Roethlisberger was great in the comeback attempt against Minnesota, and the yards have been there, but the consistency of the offense only comes through when that ground attack works.

The Steelers have the second-worst ground attack in the NFL.

Why Pittsburgh Will Win

Yeah, Roethlisberger has been a bit better than he’s getting credit for.

He might need to crank up the big throws, and he doesn’t have the foot quickness in the pocket anymore, but he’s not throwing picks and for all the screaming, he’s good for well over 200 yards per game when he’s able to get on the field.

He should be able to produce against a Titan defense that looked great against the Jacksonvilles and Houstons of the world, but isn’t anything special against the better teams.

The real key for the Steelers, though, is the defensive side. It has to hold up against a running game that still finds ways to keep things moving without Derrick Henry.

What’s Going To Happen

The Titans stopped turning the ball over – after doing it nine times against Houston and New England – and everything went just fine in the win over the Jaguars.

It’s desperation time for the Steelers at home. No, the big downfield plays aren’t going to be there for Roethlisberger, but the offense will do just enough keep things moving.

The Titan offense will stall too often. The passing game won’t work when it has to.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh Prediction, Line

Pittsburgh 23, Tennessee 20

Line: Pittsburgh -1, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: “Paper & Glue”

1: “Being Blago”

