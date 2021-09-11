Tennessee-Pittsburgh: Game balls

Pittsburgh defeated Tennessee, 41-34, in the Johnny Majors Classic at Neyland Stadium.

Following Pittsburgh’s win against Tennessee, Vols Wire issues game balls to top performers on offense, defense and special teams.

Offense: Hendon Hooker

15-of-21, 188 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception

9 rushing attempts, 49 yards

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to receiver as he’s hit by Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Defense: Theo Jackson

11 tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles for a loss, 1 pass breakup, 1 quarterback hit

Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) runs the ball as Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson (26) defends during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Kns Tennessee Pittsburgh Football

Special teams: Paxton Brooks

4 punts, 183 yards, 51 long, 1 inside the 20, 2 punts 50-yards-plus

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire