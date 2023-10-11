Can you get a Tennessee personalized license tag in Texas? And a Taylor Swift poem | Adams

I always encourage my literary contributors to do more than write. I want them to use their creativity and passion to make this a better world.

That’s why I was so glad to hear from Kevin this week. He’s a former Knoxville resident and devoted Vols fan now living in Houston.

Kevin had been wondering why he hadn’t seen UT personalized license tags in Texas. The reason should be alarming to all Texas Vols.

He discovered that a UT personalized license tag is not an option in Texas. But Texas does offer Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators license tags.

When Kevin broached this horrific slight with a friend on the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, the friend told Kevin 250 signatures would be required to get personalized Tennessee Vols tags. Hopefully, that won’t be a problem now that Kevin has alerted the president of UT’s Houston Alumni Association of the travesty.

As a current Tennessee resident and former Texas resident, I’m appalled Texas has failed to Remember the Alamo. Correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t recall any Gators or Bulldogs fighting alongside Davy Crockett.

Michael writes: We saw all six of the Vawls future conference opponents play yesterday.

Tennessee will be hard pressed to win against four of them and who knows about Kentucky at Ky.

We haven’t got the talent of three of those or the spirit of Mo.

My response: Georgia and Alabama proved in last Saturday’s victories they would present the biggest challenges for Tennessee. Nothing new about that.

The way the Aggies unraveled in the second half against Alabama makes you wonder how they will handle a Neyland Stadium crowd. Missouri should be tougher than Kentucky.

The Wildcats looked so bad against Georgia I was looking for Joker Phillips on the Kentucky sideline.

Colorado Mark writes: Yawn. The more things change the more things stay the same.

It’s Bama and Gawga, what a shocker, the two teams with the biggest, fastest, strongest, most elite players in the SEC if not the country.

Sorry, Korntucky, keep thinking, “we're a physical team, we're really, really, really physical.”

And Jimbo, hey, maybe next year, perhaps, maybe, well, probably not, but there is a possibility, enjoy that trip to the Sun Bowl.

But hey, on the plus side, the Vols should easily win 9 games and once again make it to the Citrus Bowl. And heck, things could be way worse, we could be Arkansas.

My response: The Alabama dynasty that was supposedly teetering on the brink of extinction came looked live and dominant in the second half against Texas A&M.

Jim writes: I thought you might enjoy this poem my wife wrote about Taylor Swift.

“Autumn is football time,

just ask Taylor Swift

She took the NFL by storm

with a Travis Kelce's kiss

How long will their sweet love last

will it be so brief?

That it barely last's a season,

with the Kansas City Chiefs.”

ADAMS: Tennessee football crowd won't remind Texas A&M of its last Neyland Stadium visit

My response: That’s the best poem my literary contributors have provided this year. It’s also the only one they have provided.

I wish I had room for the entire poem. Unfortunately, the price of my column space is rising as fast as real estate prices in Knoxville.

Friendly advice: Next time, when you submit a poem from your wife – and I expect to see more of her work – be thoughtful enough to include her name.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

