Tennessee pass rusher Byron Young visiting Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting Tennessee Volunteers pass rusher Byron Young on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Young measured in at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at 6’2, 250 pounds with 32.5-inch arms. In timing drills, he performed very well with a 4.43 40-yard dash and a 38-inch vertical jump.

After transferring from Georgia Military College, Young had 5.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in his first season with the Volunteers. As a senior, he earned First Team All-SEC honors with seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

The Jaguars have kept a close eye on the pass rushing class of the 2023 NFL Draft. Georgia pass rusher Nolan Smith, who is expected to be a first-round pick later this month, is also reportedly set to visit Jacksonville sometime this week.

Last year, the Jaguars picked outside linebacker Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft, pairing him with Josh Allen on the edge.

There isn’t much depth after those two starters, though, after Arden Key left to join the Tennessee Titans in free agency. The team is reportedly working to bring back free agent Dawuane Smoot and has an unknown in 2021 fourth-round pick Jordan Smith, who missed the entire 2022 season with a knee injury.

Young is expected to be a Day 2 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire