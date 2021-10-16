Tennessee-Ole Miss pregame social media buzz
Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will host Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the matchup.
Ahead of the Week 7 contest, Vols Wire takes a look at pregame social media buzz from official team and university accounts, former players and more.
Tennessee football
PREGAME FLYOVER ✈️
The timing of tomorrow night's flyover has been adjusted slightly due to twilight cutoff.
Look overhead 20 minutes before kick! pic.twitter.com/y1ppIjW3FS
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 15, 2021
Ole Miss football
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 for Rocky Top.#BeatTennessee | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/akaoo1iu9C
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 15, 2021
Daniel Hood
Hard Rain to start this wonderful day is almost a sign from above. Wash away the lukewarm era of the 2010 and usher in this new era and it starts with taking down a familiar foe. LFG VOLS ITS GAMEDAY
— Daniel Hood (@daniel_hood5855) October 16, 2021
Tennessee football
SATURDAY TIMELINE / INFO ℹ️
[ an important gameday thread ]
[[ RT for awareness ]] pic.twitter.com/cjJJIJsnlO
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 15, 2021
Jayson Swain
GAMEDAY!!!!
— Jayson Swain (@SwainEvent) October 16, 2021
Jabari Davis
Had to swing by the Ole Miss Hotel and take care a #VFL @CoachCMill pic.twitter.com/A0lSPh8B6l
— Juice Davis (@jabaridavis_VFL) October 15, 2021
Corey Miller
Much love and appreciation! Great seeing you, big guy 💪 https://t.co/gIQh9XvPqT
— Corey Miller (@CoachCMill) October 15, 2021
Lane Kiffin
@kennychesney 🔥 pic.twitter.com/21GrhBzbZG
— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 15, 2021
Lane Kiffin
— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 16, 2021
Lane Kiffin
@OleMissFB @Vol_Football #Legends!!!!! ❤️🏈🔥 pic.twitter.com/9ctK6qPBcR
— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 16, 2021
Josh Heupel
— Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) October 16, 2021
Lane Kiffin
The story of Lane Kiffin’s final day as Tennessee’s head coach on Jan. 12, 2010. https://t.co/41MB0WC4DY
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) October 14, 2021
