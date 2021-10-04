Tennessee-Ole Miss: Kickoff time announced for Lane Kiffin’s return

Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will host Ole Miss in Week 7 on Oct. 16 at Neyland Stadium.

The matchup will showcase former Tennessee head coach Lane Kiffin against the Vols. Kiffin served as Tennessee’s head coach in 2009 and is in the same capacity at Ole Miss.

On Monday, the Southeastern Conference announced kickoff times for Week 7.

Kickoff between the Vols and Rebels is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the matchup.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule