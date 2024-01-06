Tennessee-Ole Miss game sold out

No. 5 Tennessee (10-3) will host No. 19 Ole Miss (13-0) on Saturday at Food City Center.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Tipoff between the Vols and Rebels is slated for 6 p.m. EST and can be watched on SEC Network.

Saturday’s contest will open Southeastern Conference play for both teams. Tennessee announced the game at Food City Center is sold out, the second of five confirmed sellouts this year for the Vols.

Tennessee’s win against Illinois on Dec. 9 was the first sell out, while upcoming contests versus Alabama (Jan. 20), Texas A&M (Feb. 24) and Kentucky (March 9) are also sold out.

READ: Tennessee-Ole Miss basketball game preview

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire