Tennessee-Ole Miss basketball pregame social media buzz

Dan Harralson
·3 min read

No. 5 Tennessee (10-3) will host No. 19 Ole Miss (13-0) on Saturday at Food City Center.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Tipoff between the Vols and Rebels is slated for 6 p.m. EST and can be watched on SEC Network. John Schriffen (play-by-play) and former Vol Dane Bradshaw (analyst) will be on the call.

Saturday’s matchup at Food City Center will open Southeastern Conference play for both teams. Ole Miss is one of three undefeated teams remaining nationally.

Ahead of tipoff, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz and is listed below.

