Tennessee-Ole Miss basketball pregame social media buzz

No. 5 Tennessee (10-3) will host No. 19 Ole Miss (13-0) on Saturday at Food City Center.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Tipoff between the Vols and Rebels is slated for 6 p.m. EST and can be watched on SEC Network. John Schriffen (play-by-play) and former Vol Dane Bradshaw (analyst) will be on the call.

Saturday’s matchup at Food City Center will open Southeastern Conference play for both teams. Ole Miss is one of three undefeated teams remaining nationally.

Ahead of tipoff, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz and is listed below.

capacity crowd you know the drill: 1. be early

2. and also loud

3. FEED THE FLOOR pic.twitter.com/MUqVXs60Mg — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) January 5, 2024

now the real fun begins it's GAMEDAY in the southeastern conference pic.twitter.com/BSiR7pD8DN — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) January 6, 2024

Coach Barnes shared today that he has nothing but respect for the new coach of the Rebs. 5th ranked #Vols have a sell out as they host undefeated #OleMiss that is 1 of 3 undefeated teams left in#NCAA men’s🏀 Tennessee is 15-6 at home against AP top-25 teams under Rick Barnes… pic.twitter.com/QfJEefCw9d — Ellie (@Ellie_Mai_) January 5, 2024

#VolNation has done it again👏👏 Let's make sure it's rockin' on Rocky Top tomorrow night!#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/p3sv4oLXhj — Danny White (@AD_DannyWhite) January 5, 2024

Tonight, Tennessee welcomes in one of only three remaining unbeaten teams in college basketball. Ole Miss is 13-0 and can start 14-0 with a win. That won't be easy. The last time the Vols lost at home to the Rebels came in the 2015-16 season. Zakai Zeigler was in the 7th grade. pic.twitter.com/DCTy35CA2Y — John Sartori (@JohnSartoriTV) January 6, 2024

Jonas Aidoo is battling a slight calf strain for Tennessee before it hosts Ole Miss. He is practicing more and Rick Barnes expects Aidoo to be ready Saturday after playing a season-low 11 minutes Tuesday against Norfolk State. https://t.co/XJbFJgYbX0 — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) January 5, 2024

Rick Barnes preaches the word consistency to his players. What exactly does that mean? Allow JP Estrella (@jestrella_13) to explain. #Vols pic.twitter.com/uyyIvCot9k — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) January 5, 2024

