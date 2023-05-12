A who's who list of Power 5 college football recruiters attended Lipscomb Academy's college showcase Friday, wrapping up the Mustangs' spring football practice period under first-year coach Kevin Mawae.

Mawae wrapped up his last day of practice with a spring game played in front of fans and college recruiters.

Among the team's top prospects recruiters are there to watch are Tennessee commit Kaleb Beasley, the No. 1 prospect in the state according to the 247Sports Composite and Edwin Spillman, the No. 4 prospect in the state. Spillman is not committed.

Other prospects include Class of 2025 prospects Chauncey Gooden, an offensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in the state, as well as defensive back C.J. Jimcoily, the No. 8 prospect. Offensive lineman Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, linebacker Kris Thompson and defensive lineman Tony Carter have also received significant college interest.

Colleges represented at the showcase include: Clemson, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Purdue, South Carolina, Tennessee, UAB, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin and others.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee, Ohio State among schools attending Lipscomb Academy football college showcase