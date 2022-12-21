Tennessee offers wide receiver from IMG Academy

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

The Vols have offered 2025 wide receiver prospect Donovan Olugbode.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Olugbode announced Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver is from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

He has scholarship offers from the Vols, Colorado, Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska.

The 2022 early signing period is taking place Dec. 21-23 for the 2023 recruiting class.

2022 early signing period: Tracking Tennessee’s signees

As Heupel and No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) continue to recruit, the Vols will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

