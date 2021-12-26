Tennessee offers sophomore transfer Z-wide receiver

Wide receiver Isaiah Neyor entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 22.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore appeared in 19 games for Wyoming from 2019-21. He totaled 47 receptions, 1,039 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns, while recording 73 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 attempts.

At Wyoming, Neyor was a big-play threat at the Z-wide receiver position.

“Excited to receive an offer from Tennessee,” Neyor said on Dec. 23.

Neyor is from Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas.

Tennessee’s 2022 football commitment tracker

Big board: Tennessee’s 2022 football recruiting class by position

Tennessee’s 2023 football commitment tracker

Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics.