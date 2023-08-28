Tennessee offers No. 1 2026 offensive lineman Lamar Brown
Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 offensive lineman Lamar Brown on Aug. 25.
“Extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Brown announced.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound offensive lineman is from University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Brown is the No. 3 overall prospect in the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 1 player in Louisiana, according to 247Sports.
Brown earned 2022 second-team MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors. He also earned first-team All-District honors as an offensive lineman and was an All-District honorable mention as a defensive lineman.
Brown holds offers from LSU, Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Tulane and Houston.
— Lamar Brown (@lamar1brown) August 25, 2023