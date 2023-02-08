Tennessee offers 4-star cornerback Earl Kulp

Tennessee continues to build momentum on the recruiting trail in the class of 2024.

The Volunteers offered a scholarship to 4-star cornerback Earl Kulp on Jan. 31.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Kulp announced on his social media.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback is from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Kulp is a top-300 prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 25 cornerback and No. 39 player in the state of Florida, according to the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

He played his junior season at Miami Central (Florida), but transferred to St. Thomas Aquinas for his senior year. He helped Miami Central finish the season as the No. 2 team in the country, according to MaxPreps.

Kulp holds offers from multiple other Power Five programs, including Michigan, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, Colorado, and South Carolina.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire