Tennessee offers 4-star cornerback Selman Bridges

Tennessee offered a scholarship to four-star cornerback Selman Bridges on Monday.

“Beyond blessed and thankful to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Bridges announced on social media.

The 6-foot-4, 170-pound cornerback is from Lake Belton High School in Temple, Texas.

Bridges is the No. 104 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 11 cornerback and No. 19 player in the state of Texas, according to the On3 Sports consensus.

As a junior in 2022, Bridges finished the season with 46 total tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups and one defensive touchdown. He earned second-team 4-5A All-District honors.

He holds offers from multiple other Power Five programs, including Alabama, Baylor, Oregon, Penn State, Arizona State and Texas.

More Recruiting!

Tennessee offers 4-star wide receiver Zion Kearney Vols make top-11 for 4-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain Vols make top-9 for three-time All-American Booker Pickett Jr. Tennessee offers 2025 defensive lineman Antonio Coleman

Follow us @VolsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Tennessee news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Zach McKinnell on Twitter @zachmckinnell

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire