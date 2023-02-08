Tennessee offers 3-star safety Dashawn McBryde

The Volunteers are staying active on the recruiting trail as the focus shifts to the class of 2024.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 3-star defensive back Dashawn McBryde on Tuesday.

“I’m extremely honored to receive an offer from The University of Tennessee,” McBryde announced on social media.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound safety is from Denham Springs, Louisiana. He currently ranks as the No. 9 player in the state of Louisiana and the No. 36 safety in the country according to On3 Sports.

McBryde was an All-State selection after finishing his junior season with 46 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and nine interceptions. He also added nine pass breakups and three touchdowns.

The 3-star safety holds multiple other Power-5 offers including Ole Miss, Baylor, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt.

