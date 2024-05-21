Tennessee offers 2027 running back Jakoby Dixon

Tennessee football offered a scholarship to 2027 running back Jakoby Dixon.

“After a great conversation with Aston Walker, I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Dixon said.

The 5-foot-9, 183-pound running back prospect is from Brenham High Scholl in Brenham, Texas.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Dixon from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are one of three Southeastern Conference schools to offer Dixon.

Dixon has scholarship offers from Tennessee, UTEP, Texas A&M, Texas, TCU, Baylor, Texas Tech, Tulsa, Arkansas State, Houston, Texas State and SMU.

UTSA first offered Dixon on Oct. 5, 2023.

