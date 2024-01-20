Tennessee offers 2027 running back Ezavier Crowell

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2027 running back Ezavier Crowell.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Crowell said.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back prospect is from Jackson High School in Jackson, Alabama.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Crowell from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN. He is recruited by Tennessee running backs coach Jerry Mack.

The Vols are one of five Southeastern Conference schools to offer Crowell.

Crowell has scholarship offers from Tennessee, USC, UCF, South Carolina, Penn State, Oregon, Ole Miss, Miami, Georgia, Auburn and Arizona.

Arizona was the first Power Five school to offer Crowell on Nov. 20, 2023.

