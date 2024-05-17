Tennessee offers 2027 prospect Kesean Bowman

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2027 athlete prospect Kesean Bowman.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Bowman said.

He is recruited by Tennessee offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound is from Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee. Bowman plays both wide receiver and cornerback.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Bowman from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are the fourth Southeastern Conference school to offer Bowman. Kentucky was the first SEC school to offer a scholarship to him on Sept. 9, 2023.

Bowman has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Toledo, Miami University, Vanderbilt, SMU, Tulane, Missouri, Louisville and Kentucky.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire