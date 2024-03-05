Tennessee offers 2027 offensive tackle DeMarrion Johnson

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2027 offensive tackle prospect DeMarrion Johnson.

“After a great conversation with Kevin Pendleton, I’m blessed to earn another offer from the University of Tennessee,” Johnson said.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle prospect is from Tyler Legacy High School in Tyler, Texas.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Johnson from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are one of four scholarship offers that Johnson has received and the only one from the Southeastern Conference. He has offers from Tennessee, Texas Tech, Houston and North Texas.

North Texas is the only Group of Five school offer Johnson has received.

