Tennessee offers 2027 offensive tackle Junior Saunders

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2027 offensive tackle prospect Junior Saunders.

“After a great camp and conversation with Glen Elarbee, I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Saunders said.

Saunders visited Tennessee to attend a school camp for offensive linemen on June 6, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle prospect is from Woodberry Forest High School in Woodberry Forest, Virginia.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Sanders from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are the first Southeastern Conference school to offer Saunders.

Saunders has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Virginia Tech and North Carolina State. North Carolina State was the first school to off him a scholarship on July 12, 2023.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire