Tennessee offers 2027 offensive tackle Caden Moss

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2027 offensive tackle prospect Caden Moss.

“I am extremely blessed to have received my fifth Division 1 offer from Tennessee,” Moss said.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle prospect is from Jackson Academy in Jackson, Mississippi.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Moss from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are the third Southeastern Conference school to offer Moss a scholarship. Ole Miss offered Moss a scholarship on May 9.

Moss has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, New Mexico State and Akron.

Akron was the first school to offer Moss a scholarship on Sept. 14, 2023.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire