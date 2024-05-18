Tennessee offers 2027 linebacker Kaden Henderson

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2027 linebacker prospect Kaden Henderson.

“Happy and blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee after a great conversation with Tim Banks,” Henderson said.



The 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker prospect is from Jesuit High School in Tampa, Florida.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Henderson from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN. He is recruited by Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks.

The Vols are the only Southeastern Conference school to offer Henderson.

Henderson has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Florida State, South Florida, SMU, Toledo and Georgia Tech.

Florida State was the first school to offer a scholarship to Henderson on Jan. 23.

