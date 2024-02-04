Tennessee offers 2027 linebacker Cole Crawford

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2027 linebacker prospect Cole Crawford.

“Blessed to be offered by the University of Tennessee,” Crawford said.



The 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker prospect is from Cartersville High School in Cartersville, Georgia.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Crawford from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN. He is recruited by Tennessee offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle.

The Vols are the third Southeastern Conference school to offer Crawford. Auburn offered a scholarship on Jan. 25.

Crawford has scholarship offers from Tennessee, UCF, FAU, Louisville, Auburn, Georgia and Georgia Tech.

UCF was the first school to offer a scholarship to Crawford on Dec. 12, 2023.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire