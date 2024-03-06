Tennessee offers 2027 interior offensive lineman Peyton Miller

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2027 interior offensive lineman prospect Peyton Miller.

“I’m excited to announce another Division 1 football scholarship offer from from the University of Tennessee,” Miller said.

The 6-foot-4.5, 280-pound interior offensive lineman prospect is from Anna High School in Anna, Texas.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Johnson from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are one of three Southeastern Conference schools to offer Miller a scholarship.

Johnson has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Nebraska, Baylor, Texas State, SMU, Tulsa, TCU, Houston, Texas A&M, Pittsburgh, Arkansas and Penn State.

Nebraska was the first to offer Johnson a scholarship on Sept. 23, 2023.

