Tennessee offers 2027 edge prospect Ba’Roc Willis

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2027 edge prospect Ba’Roc Willis.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Willis said.



The 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect is from Moody High School in Moody, Alabama.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Willis from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are the sixth Southeastern Conference school to offer Willis. Ole Miss first offered a scholarship to Willis on Nov. 21, 2023.

Willis has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn, Alabama, UAB, Georgia Tech, Missouri and Arkansas.

UAB is the only non-Southeastern Conference and Group of Five school to offer a scholarship to Willis.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire