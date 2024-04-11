Tennessee offers 2027 edge prospect Griff Galloway

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2027 edge prospect Griff Galloway.

“I am extremely grateful to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee. Go Vols!,” Galloway said.



The 6-foot-3, 250-pound edge prospect is from Providence Day High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. Galloway also plays tight end.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Galloway from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are the fourth Southeastern Conference school to offer Galloway. Florida first offered a scholarship to Galloway on Jan. 25.

Galloway has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Florida, Duke, North Carolina, West Virginia, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Penn State, Texas A&M, Appalachian State and Georgia.

