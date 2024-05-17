Tennessee offers 2027 cornerback Censere Gaylord

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2027 cornerback prospect Censere Gaylord.

“I am extremely blessed and humbled to say that I have received an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Gaylord said.

The 6-foot, 160-pound cornerback prospect is from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Gaylord is recruited by Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Gaylord from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are one of three Southeastern Conference schools to offer Gaylord. Florida was the first SEC school to offer Gaylord a scholarship on March 1.

Gaylord has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Penn State, Oklahoma, Washington, Florida State, Ole Miss and Florida.

