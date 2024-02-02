Tennessee offers 2027 cornerback Ace Alston

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2027 cornerback prospect Ashton Alston.

“Extremely blessed and grateful to receive a D1 offer from the University of Tennessee,” Alston said.



The 5-foot-10, 150-pound cornerback prospect is from Anderson High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Alston from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN. He is recruited by Tennessee tight ends coach Alec Abeln and secondary coach Willie Martinez.

The Vols are the first Southeastern Conference school to offer Alston.

Alston has scholarship offers from Tennessee, UMass, West Virginia, Bowling Green, Georgia Tech, Toledo, Indiana, Arkansas, Wisconsin and Illinois

UMass was the first school to offer a scholarship to Alston on Nov. 14, 2023.

