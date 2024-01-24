Tennessee offers 2027 athlete Wesley Winn

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2027 athlete Wesley Winn.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Winn said.



The 5-foot-9, 155-pound athlete prospect is from Archbishop High School in San Francisco, California. Winn is listed as an athlete, cornerback and wide receiver.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Winn from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are the second Southeastern Conference school to offer Winn. Georgia offered a scholarship to Winn on May 16, 2023.

Winn has scholarship offers from Tennessee, UConn, UCF, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Florida State, Purdue, Bethune-Cookman, Miami, Texas A&M, Michigan, Colorado, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, BYU, Hawaii, Washington State, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Oklahoma.

