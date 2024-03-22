Tennessee offers 2027 athlete Myson Johnson-Cook

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2027 athlete Myson Johnson-Cook.

“Blessed to earn an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Johnson-Cook said.



The 6-foot-3, 205-pound athlete prospect is from Katy High School in Katy, Texas. Johnson-Cook plays running back, defensive back and on the edge.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Johnson-Cook from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are the second Southeastern Conference school to offer Johnson-Cook. Georgia offered a scholarship to Johnson-Cook on Feb. 7.

Johnson-Cook has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Oregon, Georgia, Baylor, Purdue, SMU, Nebraska, Penn State, Iowa and Illinois.

Illinois was the first school to offer Johnson-Cook on July 26, 2023.

