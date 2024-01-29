Tennessee offers 2027 athlete Duvay Williams

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2027 athlete Duvay Williams.

“I am blessed and honored to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Williams said.



The 6-foot-1, 155-pound athlete prospect is from Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, California. Williams is a two-way starter at cornerback and wide receiver.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Williams from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are the third Southeastern Conference school to offer Williams. Kentucky offered a scholarship to Williams on Nov. 5, 2023.

Winn has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Arizona, Kentucky, UNLV and Georgia.

Arizona was the first school to offer Williams on June 17, 2023.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire