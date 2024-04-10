Tennessee offers 2026 wide receiver Tristen Keys

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 wide receiver prospect Tristen Keys.

“I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Keys said.



The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver prospect is from Hattiesburg High School in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Keys from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are the fourth Southeastern Conference school to offer Keys. Arkansas was the first SEC school to offer a scholarship to the wide receiver on Jan. 26, 2023.

Keys has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Arkansas, Ole Miss, UNLV, Florida State and Mississippi State.

Tennessee offered Keys a scholarship on April 2.

