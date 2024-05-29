Tennessee offers 2026 wide receiver Connor Salmin

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 wide receiver prospect Connor Salmin.

“After a great call with Kelsey Pope, I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Salmin said.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver prospect is from Woodgrove High School in Purcellville, Virginia.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Salmin from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are the second Southeastern Conference school to offer Salmin. Georgia offered him a scholarship on May 13.

Salmin has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Toledo, Indiana, Georgia, Rutgers, Syracuse, Maryland, East Carolina, Penn State, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia, Duke and West Virginia.

