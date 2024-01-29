Tennessee offers 2026 wide receiver Jaylen Pile

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 wide receiver Jaylen Pile.

“Extremely blessed and grateful to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Pile said.



The 6-foot, 165-pound wide receiver prospect is from Parish Episcopal School in Dallas, Texas.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Pile from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are the first Southeastern Conference school to offer Pile.

