Tennessee offers 2026 wide receiver Jordan Clay

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 wide receiver prospect Jordan Clay.

“After a great conversation with Kelsey Pope and Josh Heupel, I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Clay said.



The 6-foot-3, 190-pound four-star wide receiver prospect is from Madison High School in San Antonio, Texas.

Clay is the No. 98 overall prospect in the class of 2026. He also ranks as the No. 14 athlete and No. 13 player in Texas.

The Vols are the second Southeastern Conference school to offer Clay. Texas A&M was the first SEC school to offer a scholarship on Feb. 3, 2024.

Clay has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Notre Dame, Colorado State, TCU, Texas A&M, North Texas, Oklahoma State, UTEP, Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, Texas Tech, UTSA and Campbell.

