Tennessee offers 2026 wide receiver London Smith

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 wide receiver London Smith.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Smith said.

The 6-foot, 175-pound five-star wide receiver prospect is from University High School in Waco, Texas.

Smith is the No. 34 overall prospect in 2026. He ranks as the No. 5 athlete and No. 3 player in Texas, according to 247Sports.

The Vols are the fourth Southeastern Conference school to offer Smith. Texas first offered a scholarship to Smith on July 27, 2023.

Smith has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Texas, Oregon, Auburn, Houston, Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, SMU, New Mexico State, Texas Tech, UTSA, TCU, North Texas, Texas State, Baylor and Austin Peay.

Austin Peay was the first school to offer Smith on Sept. 13, 2022.

