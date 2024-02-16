Tennessee offers 2026 tight end Caleb Tafua

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 tight end Caleb Tafua.

“Thank God for his continuous blessings, after a great conversation, I’d like to announce that I have received my first SEC offer to the University of Tennessee,” Tafua said.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end prospect is from Lakewood High School in Lakewood, California.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Tafua from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are the only Southeastern Conference school to offer Tafua.

Turner has scholarship offers from Tennessee, USC, Washington State, Utah, Arizona, Colorado State, Nevada, Oregon State and California.

USC first offered Tafua on May 10, 2023.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire