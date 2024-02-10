Tennessee offers 2026 tight end Zachery Turner

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 tight end Zachery Turner.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Turner said.



The 6-foot-3, 215-pound tight end prospect is from Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas. Turner is also listed as an athlete, playing wide receiver and defensive end.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Turner from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are the sixth Southeastern Conference school to offer Turner. Missouri was the first school to offer a scholarship on May. 12, 2022.

Turner has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Missouri, USC, Arizona State, Baylor, Syracuse, SMU, North Texas, Houston, Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State, UNLV, UCF and Nebraska.

