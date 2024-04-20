Tennessee offers 2026 tight end Calerbe Hermane

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 tight end prospect Calerbe Hermane.

“Extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Herman said.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound tight end prospect is from Western High School in Davie, Florida.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Hermane from Rivals, 247Sports, On3, or ESPN.

The Vols are the fifth Southeastern Conference school to offer Hermane. Missouri first offered a scholarship to him on May 10, 2023.

Hermane has scholarship offers from Tennessee, West Virginia, Marshall, Auburn, Kentucky, Florida, Western Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Western Kentucky, USF, Louisville and Virginia Tech.

Louisville was the first school to offer the tight end prospect on Feb. 1, 2023.

