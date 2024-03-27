Tennessee offers 2026 safety Jordan Smith

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 safety prospect Jordan Smith.

“After a great talk with Steven Ruzic, I’m honored and blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Smith said.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound safety prospect is from Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Georgia.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Smith from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

Tennessee is the only Southeastern Conference school to offer Smith.

USF was the first school to offer Smith a scholarship on Jan. 19.

