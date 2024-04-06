Tennessee offers 2026 running back Cardae Mack

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 running back prospect Cardae Mack.

“After a great conversation with De’Rail Sims, I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Mack said.

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound running back prospect is from Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Mack from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

Tennessee is one of two Southeastern Conference schools to offer Mack. Missouri offered a scholarship to Mack on Jan. 26.

Mack has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Texas Tech, UTEP, Baylor, Missouri, TCU and USC.

Texas Tech was the first school to offer Mack a scholarship on June 23, 2022.

