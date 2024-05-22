Tennessee offers 2026 running back Carsyn Baker

Josh Heupel and Tennessee’s coaching staff continues to recruit future Vols. Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 running back prospect Carsyn Baker.

“I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Baker said.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound four-star running back prospect is from Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia.

Baker ranks as the No. 306 prospect in the class of 2026. He also ranks as the No. 28 running back and No. 32 player in Georgia, according to 247Sports.

Baker has scholarship offers from Tennessee, SMU, Memphis, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Jacksonville State, UCF, Texas A&M, Auburn, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Florida Atlantic, Liberty, Marshall, UAB, UConn, Kansas State, Toledo and Pittsburgh.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire